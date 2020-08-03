Pediatrician recommends in-person learning for school

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)– One middle Georgia parents says her children are going back to school this fall, but not without hesitation.

“My 17-year-old plays sports, and unfortunately if we choose online learning he will not be able to participate in any activities, so that causes confusion between me and him.”

Katrina Brown says her son plays football, and is hoping to receive college scholarships. Although students are required to wear masks and receive temperature checks, Brown says she’s still concerned about her children contracting the virus.

“At this point, I think everybody is at risk. I don’t think anybody is safe. Yes, I think they are at risk, and my concern is what if one of them contracts it and is asymptomatic and they just spread it.”

Pediatrician Dr. Christy Peterson works at Medical Center, Navicent Health. She says children and young people can contract the virus, but not as easily as adults.

“We have seen a good number of pediatric cases, and I mean obviously they don’t get as sick as adults, but they do get it and they will bring it home.”

Peterson says she would encourage virtual learning if it’s feasible for your family.

“If you have the ability to educate at home and not even have the risk of viral transmission by being around other people then that’s great, and you should do it. However, younger children probably will do fine with the virus and probably won’t spread it as much as the older children if they go back in person. School is so vital for these younger kids, for many reasons.”

Peterson recommends training your children to get comfortable with wearing a mask if you are sending them in-person, and make sure they understand the importance of social distancing. She says to make sure you discuss the virus in a way your children can understand.

Bibb County students have the option of in-person learning or virtual instruction. Students attending class will be required to wear masks.