State Farm agents hold virtual back to school drive

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
1
School supplies
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the pandemic continues, schools will look different this year and more organizations are helping ease the change.

State Farm agents Tanisha Johnson-Sutter and Terin Smith are doing a virtual back to school drive in support of Cirrus Academy Charter School.

Back to school shoppers can purchase affordable school supply kits online starting at $5. Each donation goes to children and families at Cirrus Academy.

State Farm agents Sutter and Smith are also providing shopping and safety tips for families.

“We wanted to make sure that we can have stuff for those students that normally couldn’t afford to get something,” Sutter said.

From now until August 7 you can order school supplies.

Click here for more.

Previous articleWarner Robins City Hall employees to work remotely due to COVID-19 exposure
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.