State Farm agents hold virtual back to school drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the pandemic continues, schools will look different this year and more organizations are helping ease the change.
State Farm agents Tanisha Johnson-Sutter and Terin Smith are doing a virtual back to school drive in support of Cirrus Academy Charter School.
Back to school shoppers can purchase affordable school supply kits online starting at $5. Each donation goes to children and families at Cirrus Academy.
State Farm agents Sutter and Smith are also providing shopping and safety tips for families.
“We wanted to make sure that we can have stuff for those students that normally couldn’t afford to get something,” Sutter said.
From now until August 7 you can order school supplies.
