MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is selling blighted properties behind on property taxes.

The Process is called Macon-Bibb’s Subsequent Judicial In Rem Tax Sale.

“We are hoping to have it done in about 7 months in compared to 16 months,” said Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner, Wade McCord. According to McCord, the Subsequent Judicial In Rem Tax Sale is a traditional tax sale in reverse. He says this kind of tax sale allows people to choose a property the tax commissioner was unable to sell at a traditional tax sale.

“The 2,500 is the cost of the process. That’s for attorneys fees, court fees, levy fees, all of that is included,” said McCord.

McCord says once a property is selected, the property goes through Superior Court and a Judge orders it to be sold. The buyer will then get a clear deed after the sale.

“What this is going to do is allow these properties to get back in the hands of someone who will hopefully renovate those properties,” said McCord.

The Tax Commissioner says Landbank Authority is a partner in the process. He says if they bid on the property first, and are the highest bidder, the property will be transferred and they will sell the property at a public auction within 45 days.

“If we are successful we will then wait 60 days from there to buy rights redemption and take title to property. Then the board will act to forgive all back taxes owed on property,” said Everett Verner Executive Director for the Land Bank Authority.

Verner says if you owe any taxes or fees to Macon-Bibb County, or have unresolved code violations, you will not be allowed to request property for the Subsequent Tax Sale. He says the purchaser will buy properties as is.

For a list of over 700 properties click here.

