UPDATE (Monday, August 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
6423
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 3, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 8/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 195,435 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 3.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 602 3243.36 16 63
Atkinson 296 3553.42 2 38
Bacon 415 3639.07 6 34
Baker 58 1861.36 3 13
Baldwin 972 2187.81 38 98
Banks 244 1221.1 3 40
Barrow 1127 1304.65 32 160
Bartow 1618 1460.67 60 210
Ben Hill 351 2108.74 3 31
Berrien 263 1364.39 0 12
Bibb 3214 2112.39 61 549
Bleckley 133 1035.99 3 13
Brantley 228 1187.38 4 14
Brooks 374 2378.08 15 43
Bryan 566 1446.2 7 49
Bulloch 1112 1399.32 12 79
Burke 415 1857.49 7 53
Butts 466 1851.12 37 41
Calhoun 194 3071.08 6 41
Camden 689 1277.72 4 21
Candler 229 2113.13 4 9
Carroll 1756 1461.88 47 123
Catoosa 546 793.94 9 41
Charlton 389 2935.63 3 16
Chatham 5051 1728.75 67 459
Chattahoochee 665 6186.62 1 10
Chattooga 198 799.48 2 5
Cherokee 2885 1082.08 56 294
Clarke 1741 1341.51 17 116
Clay 80 2802.1 2 6
Clayton 4557 1494.89 101 486
Clinch 176 2644.23 4 15
Cobb 11844 1498.13 298 1309
Coffee 1347 3129.5 25 197
Colquitt 1481 3262.62 22 107
Columbia 1969 1241.25 19 118
Cook 405 2322.65 6 42
Coweta 1359 894.07 21 94
Crawford 89 727.84 0 10
Crisp 363 1628.61 14 54
Dade 111 686.8 1 6
Dawson 301 1113.95 3 44
Decatur 677 2571.99 8 55
DeKalb 12604 1589.1 225 1508
Dodge 189 927.15 3 13
Dooly 242 1805.97 14 47
Dougherty 2621 2915.3 169 544
Douglas 2331 1534.5 49 295
Early 346 3410.21 31 31
Echols 218 5492.57 2 7
Effingham 651 1016.77 1 40
Elbert 324 1710.21 1 16
Emanuel 426 1879.63 7 30
Evans 227 2124.08 1 11
Fannin 284 1079.03 2 28
Fayette 980 833.73 25 63
Floyd 1283 1284.08 15 83
Forsyth 1942 769.09 20 188
Franklin 375 1607.44 4 28
Fulton 18224 1657.96 398 1761
Gilmer 518 1648.79 3 48
Glascock 23 760.33 0 2
Glynn 2330 2707.82 34 172
Gordon 1026 1767.47 23 70
Grady 419 1707.42 5 60
Greene 254 1357.06 11 27
Gwinnett 17927 1845.97 240 1996
Habersham 1048 2288.21 48 155
Hall 5547 2688.16 79 688
Hancock 283 3454.17 34 44
Haralson 196 637.98 6 19
Harris 624 1797.65 16 68
Hart 269 1030.37 2 38
Heard 131 1059.01 3 9
Henry 3019 1258.62 42 147
Houston 1802 1147.49 49 238
Irwin 157 1664.37 1 21
Jackson 958 1282.46 13 94
Jasper 126 887.39 1 11
Jeff Davis 404 2667.02 6 19
Jefferson 449 2932.15 6 51
Jenkins 230 2681.9 22 42
Johnson 227 2349.65 10 41
Jones 270 944.35 3 26
Lamar 237 1225 9 27
Lanier 215 2077.09 4 14
Laurens 762 1611.13 4 63
Lee 520 1735.01 22 83
Liberty 624 1008.01 2 53
Lincoln 129 1587.69 4 18
Long 124 622.65 1 4
Lowndes 2985 2532.28 32 134
Lumpkin 302 893.44 6 50
Macon 175 1347.4 10 39
Madison 341 1130 4 39
Marion 145 1748.46 4 15
McDuffie 296 1370.56 9 47
McIntosh 157 1077.78 2 12
Meriwether 358 1703.14 5 46
Miller 129 2238.03 0 7
Mitchell 617 2797.42 41 123
Monroe 428 1543.62 23 52
Montgomery 138 1496.1 1 14
Morgan 226 1180.9 0 11
Murray 538 1336.28 2 32
Muscogee 4368 2279.44 82 462
Newton 1618 1440.09 35 188
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15925 0 82 395
Oconee 396 948.8 15 42
Oglethorpe 189 1240.16 7 27
Paulding 1452 841.53 19 121
Peach 334 1220.09 12 63
Pickens 295 879.81 5 28
Pierce 380 1944.23 6 41
Pike 195 1033.93 4 17
Polk 682 1568.47 9 34
Pulaski 88 807.86 2 12
Putnam 384 1754.63 17 42
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 193 1136.23 3 31
Randolph 261 3864.38 26 41
Richmond 3786 1872.03 83 372
Rockdale 1176 1238.42 16 164
Schley 55 1042.65 1 7
Screven 175 1258.99 9 27
Seminole 145 1781.33 2 14
Spalding 868 1255.97 39 116
Stephens 561 2130.81 10 67
Stewart 250 4078.97 5 50
Sumter 732 2489.88 56 170
Talbot 128 2078.6 3 19
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 425 1672.5 1 31
Taylor 71 892.18 2 14
Telfair 254 1623.63 7 21
Terrell 292 3448.68 30 65
Thomas 999 2248.43 39 124
Tift 1249 3059.03 35 167
Toombs 649 2405.22 6 53
Towns 119 988.86 1 17
Treutlen 100 1464.34 3 15
Troup 2175 3088.87 63 240
Turner 227 2810.8 18 38
Twiggs 94 1162.5 3 22
Union 227 895.99 6 41
Unknown 2549 0 6 86
Upson 488 1857.14 46 53
Walker 556 798.74 16 27
Walton 969 1011.33 34 108
Ware 1083 3020.67 23 107
Warren 55 1055.66 1 18
Washington 427 2103.24 2 29
Wayne 630 2101.82 4 43
Webster 37 1450.98 2 7
Wheeler 84 1062.08 1 3
White 302 950.94 5 52
Whitfield 3232 3087.74 27 146
Wilcox 167 1899.89 18 32
Wilkes 179 1787.5 3 22
Wilkinson 185 2074.22 10 35
Worth 427 2119.95 23 71
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,875,818 (1,646,401 reported molecular tests; 229,417 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 195,435* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,842 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, August 3, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleTech Byte: Apps for Developing Good Habits
Next articleMacon-Bibb County Health Department giving away free face masks
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!