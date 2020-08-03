‘It could be a felony’: Vandals spray-paint messages at Byron park

|
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron police are looking for the people responsible for recent vandalism at a Peach County park.
According to Byron Chief of Police Wesley Cannon, vandals spray-painted several areas of North Peach Park.
Police say the incident happened between Saturday and Sunday morning.
The graffiti included the words “Go back to Mexico” with a swastika and other explicit images and words.
Monday, most of the spray-paint was covered up. However, the bathrooms near the basketball court still have some defacement.
Chief Cannon believes kids are responsible for the vandalism due to the nature of the incident. Nonetheless, the vandals may face some serious charges.
“You know you think a little spray-paint, no harm no foul, but some of this stuff will need to be repainted. People have got to be paid to do that, the bill on this could add up pretty quick, so it could be a felony by the time its all over with. It depends on the amount of damage and the cost of the clean-up,” Chief Cannon said.
Anyone with information
Call the Byron Police Department at 478.956.2880.