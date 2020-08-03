Warner Robins City Hall employees to work remotely due to COVID-19 exposure

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Warner Robins City Hall remains closed due to COVID-19 exposure, city officials will work remotely.

City Hall closed Friday for cleaning and decontamination. This came after one employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Mayor Randy Toms, they are taking extra safety measures while continuing to follow the CDC guidelines. He says as employees work from home, they also have the opportunity to get tested if necessary.

“We’re certainly praying for that employee and hope everything with them and their family turns out okay,” Toms said.

The employee who contracted the virus is in quarantine.

City Hall is scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 10 at 8 a.m.

Previous article‘It could be a felony’: Vandals spray-paint messages at Byron park
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.