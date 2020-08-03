Warner Robins City Hall employees to work remotely due to COVID-19 exposure

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Warner Robins City Hall remains closed due to COVID-19 exposure, city officials will work remotely.
City Hall closed Friday for cleaning and decontamination. This came after one employee tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Mayor Randy Toms, they are taking extra safety measures while continuing to follow the CDC guidelines. He says as employees work from home, they also have the opportunity to get tested if necessary.
“We’re certainly praying for that employee and hope everything with them and their family turns out okay,” Toms said.
The employee who contracted the virus is in quarantine.
City Hall is scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 10 at 8 a.m.