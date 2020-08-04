Anderson’s Diner holds mask giveaway event

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Anderson’s Diner and the Macon-Bibb County Health Department gave away masks Tuesday.
Community members and their families got the chance to pick up free face masks and other items at the event.
Partnership Coordinator Johnny Hollingshed says they’re working with the Health Department and other groups to distribute more resources.
During this time of the pandemic, he says they aim to serve the community.
“We are very excited to have the Macon Health Department here, giving out masks for the youth, teens, and adults,” Hollingshed said. “It’s a joint effort. The community is involved, and we are very thankful.”
As part of giving back, Anderson’s Diner is also providing free hot meals every Tuesday at noon.