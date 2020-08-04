Anderson’s Diner holds mask giveaway event

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
6
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Anderson’s Diner and the Macon-Bibb County Health Department gave away masks Tuesday.

Community members and their families got the chance to pick up free face masks and other items at the event.

Partnership Coordinator Johnny Hollingshed says they’re working with the Health Department and other groups to distribute more resources.

During this time of the pandemic, he says they aim to serve the community.

“We are very excited to have the Macon Health Department here, giving out masks for the youth, teens, and adults,” Hollingshed said. “It’s a joint effort. The community is involved, and we are very thankful.”

As part of giving back, Anderson’s Diner is also providing free hot meals every Tuesday at noon.

Previous articleWaitr looks to hire 200 new drivers in Macon
Next articleUPDATE (Tuesday, August 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.