Convenience store argument leads to shooting

Chip Matthews
Krusha shooting
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Washington County deputies need help identifying a man that shot at another man after an argument.

Deputies say a man exchanged words with someone inside the Krusha Food Mart on East McCarty St. on July 20.

Once outside the store, deputies say the suspect fire a shot at the other man. Then the suspect fled the scene.

No one reported any injuries.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

If you know the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, call Captain Trey Burgamy at 478.552.4795.