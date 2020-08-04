Why COVID-19 test results taking longer than expected

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people are experiencing longer wait times for their COVID-19 test results. And they want to know why.

Some residents say it takes more than a week to find out if they have coronavirus or not.

According to Michael Hokanson, the North Central Health District Public Information Officer, the delay comes from the increased demand for testing.

Hokanson says with more residents getting tested, it takes an average of 4 to 14 days to get results.

“Every single provider that is able to do COVID-19 testing is sending off a large number of samples to the labs,” Hokanson said. “Because of this, the logs are backlogged. They are sitting on samples that are taking a while to test.”

Hokanson recommends looking at the isolation and quarantine guidelines if you experience symptoms but still waiting for results.

