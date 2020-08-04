|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Georgia College reopens three historical museums with restrictions.
Andalusia, Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion, and the Sallie Ellis Davis House, are have begun in-person tours. For Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion, the limit for people to tour at once is seven. Andalusia has a limit of three, and the Sallie Ellis Davis House has a limit of two.
“It also helps us keep our staff safe and the public safe” Curator for Andalusia Meghan Anderson.
Anderson says each tour has its own rules and restrictions. She says Andalusia tours are about 30 minutes long, and people can explore the property that once belonged to American author Flannery O’Connor. The 6 bedroom house is open, but limited to the first floor.
“The upstairs we hope to eventually open,” said Anderson.
Cousin’s Joe and Gloria Underwood say this is their first time taking a tour of the historical museums. They have been planning to visit for nearly 15 years, and the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them.
“I’m just really glad that this is preserved,” said visitor Joe Underwood. “It almost feels like being on holy ground,” said visitor Gloria Underwood.
Both the Mansion and Andalusia are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
In the summer, the Sallie Ellis Davis House is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m by appointment only.
Anyone with a cough, fever, chills, or other symptoms related to COVID-19 is asked to wait and visit a later time.
To make up for this change, adults get the discounted rate for seniors.