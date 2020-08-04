Hot week ahead with isolated rain chances

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers will be much harder to come by this afternoon as temperatures climb back well into the 90’s.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s across much of the viewing area. For most, we stay dry, but a few showers are possible with daytime heating. Overnight lows will be very seasonal in the low 70’s.
TOMORROW.
As a “cold” front finally makes it to our area tomorrow and we will see slightly better organization of showers and thunderstorms across the Peach State. Temperatures will again be in the middle 90’s with heat index values approaching the triple digits.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain chances hold steady throughout the rest of the weekend before coverage of those showers increases across the weekend. The frontal boundary will stall out across Middle Georgia setting us up for waves of rain through the weekend and early next week.
