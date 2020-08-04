Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —With summer temperatures around Middle Georgia in the 90’s, medical experts warn residents to protect their skin from the sun.

Dr. Paul Dale from the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center in Macon, says skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer and people should be mindful of how much sun they’re exposed to.

Dr. Dale says sun exposure is the biggest risk factor for developing skin cancer. He says to protect yourself, wear protective clothing and apply sunscreen before heading outside.

“There’s a very good sunscreen that has 30, 40, 50, 100 SPF. People think when they put the 100 on it will last all day and it’s not true,” said Dr. Paul Dale from the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center. “You sweat, it comes off. So you need to reapply it. You need to reapply it if you’re sweating. If you’re doing physical activity. If you’re getting in and out of the swimming pool reapply that sun tan lotion.”