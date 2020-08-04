Mid 90’s continue this week with scattered storms

Very isolated storms helped a few spots cool off this afternoon, but more storms are on the way through the rest of the week.

Regardless of storm coverage, it will be another hot day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90’s, which will be a continuing theme through the rest of the week.

Not much changes as we head into the weekend. Easterly winds will continue to help spark showers and storms during the afternoon.

For the start of next week we will see an increase in storm chances (especially Monday). This will help cool us down a few degrees by the middle of next week, but it is still pretty far out so we will have to keep a close eye on it.

Also of note, the tropics look to stay quiet at least through the end of the weekend.

