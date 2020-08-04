Monroe County residents file lawsuit against Georgia Power for coal ash pond contamination

The suit claims Georgia Power's Plant Scherer is polluting the area and contaminating nearby well water.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nearly three dozen Monroe County residents have filed a lawsuit in Atlanta against Georgia Power. The suit claims Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer is polluting the area and contaminating nearby well water.

Residents in the Juliette area say they use well water for drinking, bathing, cleaning and irrigation. Residents believe the pond at Plant Scherer is leaching toxic metals into the groundwater and making families sick. According to the suit, the cancer rate in Monroe County is more than double the state and national averages.

Lake Juliette sits on Plant Scherer property. It was created in 1980 to provide a reservoir for the coal-fired power plant. According to the complaint, the coal ash pond contains about 15.7 million tons of coal ash. The pond does not have a liner.

Plaintiffs say their property values are devastated because of the contamination. That’s why the residents are seeking damages against Georgia Power for wrongful acts that caused personal injury and property damage.

