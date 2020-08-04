Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 27-31

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: July 27-31
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 27 and Friday, July 31, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Taste and See Plant Base Bakery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Bibb County:
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Fatty’s Pizza
120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Bianca’s Grill
6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Party Ice (Base)
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Party Ice (Mobile)
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Party Ice (Restaurant)
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Dodge County:
Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Captain D’s
6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Dooly County:
Double Dragon
113 UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Unadilla Business Corporation – All State Truck Stop Auto Plaza & Restaurant
475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Pinehill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Fruits of Vienna B & B
509 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Subway
1525 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Houston County:
Baymont Inn and Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
County Inn and Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Greek Village III
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
1 Family Deli
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Jasper County:
Bic Chic of Monticello
229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Peach County:
Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Putnam County:
The FolksArt on South Jefferson (Food Service)
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020
Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020
Treutlen County:
Dairy Queen
3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020
Washington County:
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.