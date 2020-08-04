Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 27-31

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: July 27-31



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 27 and Friday, July 31, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Taste and See Plant Base Bakery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Bibb County:

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Fatty’s Pizza

120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Poperazzi Fish and More

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Huddle House

4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Bianca’s Grill

6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Party Ice (Base)

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Party Ice (Mobile)

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Party Ice (Restaurant)

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Dodge County:

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Captain D’s

6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Dooly County:

Double Dragon

113 UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Unadilla Business Corporation – All State Truck Stop Auto Plaza & Restaurant

475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Pinehill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Fruits of Vienna B & B

509 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Subway

1525 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Houston County:

Baymont Inn and Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

County Inn and Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)

535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking

409 COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Greek Village III

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Chick-fil-A

1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Hardee’s

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

1 Family Deli

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Sonic Drive-In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Jasper County:

Bic Chic of Monticello

229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Peach County:

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Grammy’s Shaved Ice

103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020

Putnam County:

The FolksArt on South Jefferson (Food Service)

119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2020

Pablo’s Southwest Express

810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2020

Treutlen County:

Dairy Queen

3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2020

Washington County:

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2020

