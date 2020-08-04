Suspects wanted in connection to bank fraud investigation

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for several bank fraud suspects.

Deputies say the suspects stole a business check in Monroe County. They deposited that check in a fraudulent bank account at Cadence Bank in Alpharetta on July 7.

The thieves then withdrew money from the account on July 10 and July 16 at an Atlanta branch.

If you know the identities or whereabouts of the suspects, call Investigator Marc Mansfield at (478) 994-7043 ext. 209 or your local law enforcement.

