UPDATE (Tuesday, August 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 8/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 197,948 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 601 3237.97 17 63
Atkinson 301 3613.45 2 39
Bacon 419 3674.15 6 34
Baker 62 1989.73 3 13
Baldwin 978 2201.31 38 99
Banks 246 1231.11 3 40
Barrow 1152 1333.6 32 163
Bartow 1675 1512.13 61 213
Ben Hill 361 2168.82 3 31
Berrien 265 1374.77 0 12
Bibb 3265 2145.91 62 559
Bleckley 150 1168.41 5 15
Brantley 232 1208.21 4 14
Brooks 375 2384.43 17 46
Bryan 579 1479.42 8 53
Bulloch 1123 1413.17 13 81
Burke 424 1897.77 7 55
Butts 468 1859.06 37 41
Calhoun 195 3086.91 6 41
Camden 696 1290.71 4 21
Candler 232 2140.81 4 9
Carroll 1760 1465.21 47 124
Catoosa 572 831.75 9 42
Charlton 391 2950.72 3 16
Chatham 5210 1783.17 66 461
Chattahoochee 665 6186.62 1 10
Chattooga 199 803.52 2 5
Cherokee 2976 1116.21 57 301
Clarke 1794 1382.35 17 122
Clay 85 2977.23 2 6
Clayton 4626 1517.53 102 489
Clinch 176 2644.23 4 15
Cobb 12135 1534.93 304 1325
Coffee 1370 3182.94 25 197
Colquitt 1503 3311.08 22 109
Columbia 2008 1265.83 21 119
Cook 409 2345.59 6 43
Coweta 1373 903.28 22 95
Crawford 90 736.02 0 10
Crisp 364 1633.09 14 55
Dade 114 705.36 1 6
Dawson 318 1176.86 3 45
Decatur 691 2625.18 8 55
DeKalb 12760 1608.77 229 1544
Dodge 189 927.15 3 14
Dooly 242 1805.97 14 47
Dougherty 2631 2926.42 169 546
Douglas 2400 1579.92 50 299
Early 349 3439.78 31 31
Echols 215 5416.98 2 7
Effingham 657 1026.15 1 40
Elbert 326 1720.77 1 17
Emanuel 444 1959.05 8 32
Evans 228 2133.43 1 12
Fannin 290 1101.82 3 29
Fayette 994 845.64 25 63
Floyd 1307 1308.1 15 83
Forsyth 1984 785.72 22 193
Franklin 381 1633.16 5 29
Fulton 18566 1689.08 406 1791
Gilmer 526 1674.25 4 50
Glascock 23 760.33 0 2
Glynn 2359 2741.52 38 176
Gordon 1039 1789.87 23 71
Grady 425 1731.87 5 62
Greene 262 1399.8 11 27
Gwinnett 18201 1874.18 240 2026
Habersham 1057 2307.86 48 158
Hall 5657 2741.47 86 704
Hancock 290 3539.61 34 45
Haralson 199 647.74 6 19
Harris 626 1803.41 16 69
Hart 272 1041.87 4 38
Heard 134 1083.27 4 9
Henry 3055 1273.63 44 149
Houston 1817 1157.04 51 239
Irwin 157 1664.37 1 22
Jackson 972 1301.2 13 95
Jasper 129 908.51 1 11
Jeff Davis 404 2667.02 7 20
Jefferson 458 2990.92 7 54
Jenkins 231 2693.56 22 42
Johnson 232 2401.41 11 42
Jones 275 961.84 3 26
Lamar 239 1235.33 10 28
Lanier 210 2028.79 4 14
Laurens 774 1636.5 5 64
Lee 522 1741.68 22 83
Liberty 643 1038.71 2 55
Lincoln 129 1587.69 4 18
Long 126 632.69 1 4
Lowndes 3007 2550.94 34 137
Lumpkin 309 914.15 6 51
Macon 174 1339.7 10 39
Madison 356 1179.71 4 40
Marion 145 1748.46 4 15
McDuffie 301 1393.71 10 47
McIntosh 161 1105.24 2 12
Meriwether 358 1703.14 6 46
Miller 131 2272.73 0 7
Mitchell 631 2860.9 41 123
Monroe 433 1561.65 23 54
Montgomery 135 1463.57 1 15
Morgan 231 1207.02 0 12
Murray 549 1363.6 2 33
Muscogee 4390 2290.92 83 469
Newton 1645 1464.12 36 192
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15486 0 86 398
Oconee 401 960.78 15 42
Oglethorpe 190 1246.72 7 27
Paulding 1495 866.46 19 122
Peach 336 1227.4 12 63
Pickens 321 957.35 5 31
Pierce 382 1954.46 6 41
Pike 196 1039.24 4 17
Polk 690 1586.86 9 34
Pulaski 87 798.68 2 12
Putnam 384 1754.63 17 42
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 198 1165.67 3 32
Randolph 261 3864.38 26 41
Richmond 3840 1898.73 84 378
Rockdale 1198 1261.58 16 165
Schley 55 1042.65 1 8
Screven 178 1280.58 9 28
Seminole 162 1990.17 2 15
Spalding 876 1267.54 40 118
Stephens 566 2149.8 10 67
Stewart 251 4095.28 5 50
Sumter 740 2517.09 56 172
Talbot 129 2094.84 3 19
Taliaferro 12 735.29 0 1
Tattnall 433 1703.99 1 33
Taylor 74 929.88 2 14
Telfair 256 1636.41 7 21
Terrell 293 3460.49 30 66
Thomas 1021 2297.95 40 126
Tift 1264 3095.76 35 170
Toombs 667 2471.93 7 54
Towns 120 997.17 1 17
Treutlen 101 1478.99 3 15
Troup 2193 3114.44 64 242
Turner 234 2897.47 18 38
Twiggs 96 1187.24 3 23
Union 235 927.57 6 41
Unknown 2534 0 6 81
Upson 489 1860.94 46 56
Walker 581 834.65 16 27
Walton 982 1024.9 35 109
Ware 1084 3023.46 24 107
Warren 56 1074.86 1 18
Washington 435 2142.65 2 29
Wayne 678 2261.96 5 47
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 84 1062.08 1 3
White 308 969.83 5 53
Whitfield 3272 3125.96 27 153
Wilcox 169 1922.64 18 35
Wilkes 180 1797.48 3 22
Wilkinson 188 2107.86 10 35
Worth 429 2129.88 23 71
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,893,968 (1,664,412 reported molecular tests; 229,556 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 197,948* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,921 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

