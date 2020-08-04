Virtual graduation leaves lasting impact on seniors

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Graduation for Bibb County seniors looked very different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westside High School graduate, Kaitlyn Reeves, says although her graduation ceremony was not what she expected, she is thankful she had anything at all.

“Even though we didn’t get the in-person graduation it was still nice just being there and getting the illusion of it,” Reeves stated, “It was a big transition but at the end of the day, I’m still appreciative of it.”

Director of Student Support Services, Beverly Stewart, says planning the ceremony was difficult, but the school district did its best to honor the class of 2020.

“Traditional graduation is the best way to go when we can, but of course because of situations beyond our control we had to come up with a plan B. aWe still wanted to make sure that we were giving the graduates the recognition they deserve,” said Stewart.

Reeves says although graduation was different, it taught her a very important life lesson.

“It really showed me to not take anything for granted,” Reeves said, “You know we would always say ‘I’m so ready to graduate, I’m so ready to get out of High School’ but now we see that that can be easily taken away with just the snap of a finger.”

Each virtual graduation from July 29 and 30, can be viewed on the Bibb County Schools YouTube channel.

