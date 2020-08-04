Waitr looks to hire 200 new drivers in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Waitr announced that it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in Macon. This is according to a news release from the company.

Carl Grimstad — CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr — said “These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce.”

Waitr plans to provide masks, gloves, and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

Waitr says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.

Waitr requirements

Requirements for applicants include the following:

a valid driver’s license

proof of auto insurance

a smartphone

must be 18 years or older

To apply, please go to waitrapp.com.