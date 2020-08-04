Woman dies after being struck on I-75 in Monroe County

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman is dead after being struck in a traffic accident that happened on I-75 Southbound in Monroe County.

Authorities identified the woman as Amanda Faye Banks of Flovilla, Georgia.

On August 2 at around 11:40 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to I-75 Southbound around mile marker 184 about a tractor-trailer accident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Banks was struck while walking.

Banks was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Banks’ broken down in the immediate area of the accident and she was outside of her vehicle.

This fatality is still under investigation.