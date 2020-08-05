29 Mercer student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University announced Wednesday that 35 students tested positive for COVID-19, including 29 student-athletes.

There’s no word on which sports the athletes are associated with.

According to the press release, all 35 students are being cared for and remain in quarantine until they’re cleared by Mercer Medicine.

Tests were administered between July 31 and August 3.

Mercer requires all incoming and returning undergraduate students on the Macon campus get tested before they move into student housing or starts classes on August 18.

 

Previous articleVirtual Martial Arts provides outlet for students
Next articleUnited Way looking for virtual Read United volunteers
mm
Montezz Allen
https://41nbc.com
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019. He was born and raised on the West Side of Detroit, Michigan, but spent seven years in Chicago, Illinois. While there, he worked as a Sports Anchor at NCTV17, a Sports/News Reporter at Urban Broadcast Media and an Assistant Producer at WBBM-AM Newsradio — the No. 1-ranked news radio station in Chicago. He also made frequent guest appearances on WCIU's "The Jam" and The D & Davis Sports Radio Show at "670 The Score." He graduated from Oakland University — located in Rochester, Mich. — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2012 and then earned a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in 2014. He's the first person out of his immediate family to achieve the feat of earning a college degree — let alone two of them. He's extremely proud of that. Tezz has a strong love for the game of basketball. He played most of his life. It's his passion. He admits that he's a Kobe Bryant fan and believes the "Black Mamba" is the second greatest player of ALL TIME, hands down. In his spare time, Montezz loves to workout, travel, shop for the latest fashion and spend time with his family. Tezz is excited to be in Middle Georgia, and is looking to tell the best sports stories he possibly can. Don't hesitate to hit him up at mallen@41nbc.com.