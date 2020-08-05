35 Mercer University students test positive for COVID-19

According to a Mercer news release, the 35 positive students are being cared for and will remain in isolation until cleared by Mercer Medicine.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/NBC) – Mercer University announces 35 students have tested positive from COVID-19 during testing from July 31st – August 3rd. This includes 29 student athletes.

The university administered 316 tests under the mandate to test all returning and incoming students on the Macon campus.

According to a Mercer news release, the 35 positive students are being cared for and will remain in isolation until cleared by Mercer Medicine. The news release states some students have mild symptoms, while most are asymptomatic.

Mercer is notifying those in close contact with the infected students. Those contacts are advised to monitor and report any symptoms to the Student Health Center. And they will be offered a free COVID-19 test.

In news release, Mercer says it will “continue to execute and adapt its plan for mitigating the spread of coronavirus on its campuses in consultation with infectious disease experts in its School of Medicine and in accordance with federal, state and local public health guidelines.”

The University is requiring all incoming and returning residential undergraduate students on the Macon campus to be tested before moving into student housing or starting classes on Aug. 18.

All other Mercer students, as well as faculty and staff, are required to complete a COVID-19 screening survey prior to the start of fall classes.

