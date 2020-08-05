Man shot early Wednesday while walking on Chambers Road in Macon

Isaias is forecast to be a 1 for the Bahamas on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause, across the northern Caribbean into Friday and the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
Isaias is forecast to be a 1 for the Bahamas on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause, across the northern Caribbean into Friday and the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 30 year old man is in the hospital after being shot while walking in Macon early Wednesday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking on Chambers Road near Eisenhower Parkway just before 3 a.m. when he heard several shots. Investigators say the man was hit once in the chest. He went to the Circle K at 4775 Chambers Road to call the Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he is in critical, but stable condition.
There is no information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
