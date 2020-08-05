Medical Segment: What is skin cancer, how to prevent it

Isaias is forecast to be a 1 for the Bahamas on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause, across the northern Caribbean into Friday and the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
Isaias is forecast to be a 1 for the Bahamas on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause, across the northern Caribbean into Friday and the southeastern U.S. this weekend.