WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ronald McDonald House gives families a home away from home as their children get much needed medical care.

The non-profit depends on donations to keep its mission going, especially during the pandemic. The Ronald McDonald House in Macon has been serving Middle Georgia for the last 17 years.

Right now, local McDonald’s are fundraising to support Middle Georgia’s Ronald McDonald House. While there is a possible shortage on change, restaurant staff says you can round-up on card transactions.

Bonnie Hopkins, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia Inc., says the need now is greater than ever.

“Just the day-to-day hour-to-hour cleaning; the chemicals and those things that you have to do that were above and beyond what we’ve ever had to do anywhere,” Hopkins said. “And we are all facing that in our homes and workplaces, our schools, and in restaurants and other places; you don’t think about the dollar part of that. It’s expensive.”

Want to donate?

The next time you visit a restaurant and use your debit or credit card, ask the cashier to round up your change. The proceeds will directly help the Ronald McDonald house in Macon.