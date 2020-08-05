Bibb County School District to install hands-free devices

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To help reduce the amount of contact, the Bibb County School District will install new technology.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Education approved to install 200 hands-free bottle filling stations and 80 hands-free temperature screening kiosks for schools throughout the county.
According to Executive Director for Capital Programs with the Bibb County School District, Sam Kitchens, the district wants to prevent students and staff from spreading the COVID-19, once in-person learning begins.
“It’s prevention from contamination by using the same water cooler for each student that pushes a button and drinks out of the same water cooler,” Kitchens said. “So now it’s contactless so there’s no touch. You have a sensor in the station that fills your water bottle up, so you’re the only one using your own water bottle.”
The new project will cost more than $328,000. The money will come from the district’s COVID-19 relief fund.