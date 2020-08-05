Byron woman arrested in knife attack stemming from argument about leaves

Byron Police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Cook, Monday.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A dispute between neighbors about leaves ends with a woman arrested and facing aggravated assault charges.

According to a post on the Byron Police Facebook page, officers responded to an assault on Christopher Drive. That’s where officers reported finding two people with injuries from a knife attack.

According to the post, the victims were neighbors. And the dispute stemmed from an argument over unwanted leaves blowing onto the victim’s property.

Officers arrested Cook at the scene. She is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault.

The victims were taken to Peach Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released.

