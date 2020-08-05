Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

|
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are “virtually immune” to the virus.
Facebook said in a statement Wednesday that the video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19.
It says that is a violation of its policies around harmful COVID-19 misinformation.
A tweet from Trump with the same video remained up on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon.
