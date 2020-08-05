Federal report accuses Georgia congressman of misusing funds

|
ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. House of Representatives report concludes that a Georgia congressman used campaign funds to pay for membership, green fees and meals at two exclusive golf courses.
Investigators say a separate taxpayer-funded account paid for holiday parties for U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop’s staff over four years.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the House Committee on Ethics is reviewing the case to determine whether the Democrat from Albany violated congressional rules or federal laws.
The newspaper reports that Bishop has since paid back some of the expenses.
The congressman’s attorney says he has also implemented new policies and put a different campaign treasurer in place.
