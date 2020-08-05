Georgia Power says Plant Scherer lawsuit has ‘no merit’

Georgia Power says the lawsuit has no merit, and it is standing behind safe operations at Plant Scherer.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Power is responding to a lawsuit filed by Monroe County residents that claims Plant Scherer is polluting the area and contaminating well water. The lawsuit states toxic materials from the plant’s coal ash pond is seeping into the groundwater and making families sick.

“We have been a part of the Juliette and Monroe County communities for decades, and we take our responsibility as a trusted neighbor very seriously,” said Dr. Mark Berry, vice president of Environmental & Natural Resources for Georgia Power. “Our employees and retirees also live and raise their families in the communities we serve, and if our operations were causing harm to residents, we would take every action necessary to resolve the situation.”

A company statement says Georgia Power faced similar litigation in 2013. The statement goes on to say “the plaintiffs later withdrew after the court required them to provide expert evidence.”

Georgia Power says it is reviewing the current lawsuit and believes, “as in the earlier case, the claims are without merit.”

