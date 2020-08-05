Macon-Bibb crews resume yard/bulk waste collections after COVID-19 suspension

Regular collection routes should begin Monday, August 10th, according to a Macon-Bibb news release.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb crews resume yard and bulk waste collections, after temporarily suspending service due to a severe staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, three trucks and one knuckle boom were in service collecting the backlog of debris placed on the curb. Regular collection routes should begin Monday, August 10th, according to a Macon-Bibb news release.

Macon-Bibb has hired crews from Ceres Environmental to help the Solid Waste Department collect yard and bulk waste, as well as to clean up illegal dump sites. Ceres crews will collect bulk items like big limbs, appliances, and furniture. The Solid Waste Department will pick up normal collections, and it will run on the normal schedule.

Additionally, for the next four weeks, the special collection fee will be waived, and all piles (except building/construction material and trees) will be collected.

If a person has a pile of yard waste that has not been collected in the past few weeks, please report it using SeeClickFix or the free mobile app, or by calling the Solid Waste Department at 478-804-0499.

