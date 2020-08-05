Mercer’s Bobby Kummer named SoCon’s top assistant coach

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The best way to maximize talent on any team is to have great coaching.
Mercer men’s basketball assistant coach Bobby Kummer has done such a great job in his short tenure, he has been recognized as the best assistant coach in the Southern Conference.
Kummer was named the SoCon’s top assistant coach in a ranking put together by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Coach Kummer is entering his second season as an assistant coach at Mercer. He helped turn the program around in his first season, as the Bears improved by six wins from the previous season.
Mercer finished 17-15 overall and 11-7 in the conference.
The Detroit, Michigan, native has coached more than 20 all-conference selections and two conference players of the year.
Here’s coach Kummer on the recognition he’s gotten:
“It’s really a tribute to our staff,” said Kummer. “It should be a staff award if you’re looking at it. All of our guys work so well together. From our GA’s (graduated assistants), our strength coaches, sports information, our training staff, and that’s kind of the approach we have, you know?
“We’re a team, and I’ve been blessed to be able to work with these guys everyday. We’ve had some success this year, but I think we’re pushing it in the right direction and that’s the most important thing.
Coach Kummer also spoke about the goals for the program this upcoming season:
“Well, we want to win a championship. One, we want to play. We want to make sure we’re playing. But, you know, whenever we can start playing again, we’re going to take one game at a time. Keep kind of our focus of where we are at, but we want to cut the nets down at the end of the year. We want to be apart of March Madness.”