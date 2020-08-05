Second arrest made in connection with May homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person is arrested in connection with a homicide at a Macon apartment complex in May.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Terico Deshawn Little was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Bleckley County.

Little was taken into custody and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He’s charged with aggravated assault, murder, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor and theft by shoplifting-felony. He also has a separate charge of probation violation-felony.

The murder and aggravated assault charges are in connection with the May 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Douglas Stevenson at Riverwalk Apartments. The other charges are related to separate incidents.

20-year-old Kendarius Hill was arrested in connection with Stevenson’s death in May.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

