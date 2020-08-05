Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Even though there are no shows taking the stage at Theatre Macon, things are happening behind the stage.

Staff at the theatre say the new purchase of a neighboring property, will allow them to expand operations.

Since closing its doors due to the pandemic, income for the theatre is limited to gifts and grants. According to Artistic Director, Richard Frazier, an incredible gift and a little financing will bring the new stage to life.

The new facility will provide a dedicated separate space for new actors.

“This new building is specifically geared for creating educational theatre opportunities for our community,” Frazier said. “Allowing them to come in and take classes and see what a rehearsal is like and learn a little bit more about dance.”

Theatre Macon Education began this year. The program gives adults and youth a taste of show business. Class are not happening now, but the plan is for them to return next year.