Two suspects wanted for stealing rent checks from Macon realty office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying two suspects who broke into a realty rent box and stole rent checks.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, two men pulled up into the Atlantic Realty Group office at 2918 Riverside Drive. Deputies say they went into the rental payment dropbox and took several envelopes with rent checks in them.
Security cameras captured the suspects taking the envelopes and driving in a white Chevy Suburban.
Deputies believe the theft happened between August 1-2.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
