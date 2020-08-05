Two suspects wanted for stealing rent checks from Macon realty office

Deputies believe the theft happened between August 1-2.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
6
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying two suspects who broke into a realty rent box and stole rent checks.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, two men pulled up into the Atlantic Realty Group office at 2918 Riverside Drive. Deputies say they went into the rental payment dropbox and took several envelopes with rent checks in them.

Security cameras captured the suspects taking the envelopes and driving in a white Chevy Suburban.

Deputies believe the theft happened between August 1-2.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleGeorgia Power says Plant Scherer lawsuit has ‘no merit’
Next articleMacon-Bibb crews resume yard/bulk waste collections after COVID-19 suspension
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.