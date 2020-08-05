United Way looking for virtual Read United volunteers

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As students prepare to go back to school, the United Way of Central Georgia is starting its sixth annual Georgia’s Read United.

The initiative aims to improve youth literacy in Middle Georgia. Read United volunteers will focus on improving kindergarten through third grade level reading at 13 schools in Bibb and Houston Counties.

This year the focus remains the same, but the strategy has moved to a virtual platform due to COVID-19.

“It really would be no different than if they were in person, the only pieces would be how do we humanize the virtual experience,” Shelton Land, Manager and Educational Programmer of United Way said. “So you may not be able to actually touch the student, but you will still be able to bond with the student and create that confidence.”

United Way of Central Georgia is accepting volunteers. For more information, click here.