UPDATE (Wednesday, August 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 201,713 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 615 3313.4 19 63
Atkinson 301 3613.45 2 39
Bacon 420 3682.92 6 34
Baker 62 1989.73 3 13
Baldwin 988 2223.82 38 102
Banks 247 1236.11 3 40
Barrow 1180 1366.01 32 166
Bartow 1735 1566.29 61 216
Ben Hill 371 2228.9 3 33
Berrien 262 1359.2 0 12
Bibb 3353 2203.75 65 578
Bleckley 162 1261.88 5 17
Brantley 237 1234.25 4 14
Brooks 387 2460.74 17 46
Bryan 601 1535.63 8 53
Bulloch 1137 1430.78 14 83
Burke 427 1911.2 7 56
Butts 469 1863.03 37 42
Calhoun 199 3150.23 6 41
Camden 708 1312.96 4 22
Candler 233 2150.04 4 9
Carroll 1779 1481.03 47 125
Catoosa 587 853.56 9 44
Charlton 401 3026.19 3 17
Chatham 5360 1834.51 73 475
Chattahoochee 696 6475.02 1 10
Chattooga 212 856.01 2 6
Cherokee 3085 1157.09 57 310
Clarke 1863 1435.52 17 124
Clay 85 2977.23 2 6
Clayton 4716 1547.05 102 495
Clinch 180 2704.33 4 15
Cobb 12489 1579.71 310 1343
Coffee 1394 3238.7 25 202
Colquitt 1519 3346.33 22 111
Columbia 2050 1292.31 21 121
Cook 416 2385.73 6 44
Coweta 1404 923.68 22 95
Crawford 98 801.44 0 11
Crisp 366 1642.07 14 55
Dade 119 736.3 1 6
Dawson 329 1217.57 3 46
Decatur 711 2701.16 10 59
DeKalb 12998 1638.77 231 1564
Dodge 200 981.11 3 15
Dooly 244 1820.9 14 47
Dougherty 2652 2949.78 169 551
Douglas 2464 1622.06 50 306
Early 352 3469.35 31 32
Echols 216 5442.18 2 7
Effingham 672 1049.57 1 43
Elbert 334 1763 1 17
Emanuel 450 1985.53 8 34
Evans 236 2208.29 1 12
Fannin 300 1139.82 3 30
Fayette 1028 874.57 25 63
Floyd 1353 1354.14 16 86
Forsyth 2035 805.92 22 200
Franklin 385 1650.31 5 29
Fulton 18996 1728.2 407 1827
Gilmer 553 1760.19 4 51
Glascock 24 793.39 0 3
Glynn 2392 2779.88 42 183
Gordon 1083 1865.67 23 73
Grady 439 1788.92 5 64
Greene 283 1511.99 11 30
Gwinnett 18550 1910.12 241 2063
Habersham 1089 2377.73 48 159
Hall 5759 2790.9 86 715
Hancock 294 3588.43 34 45
Haralson 201 654.25 6 19
Harris 628 1809.17 16 69
Hart 277 1061.02 4 40
Heard 136 1099.43 4 9
Henry 3138 1308.23 44 150
Houston 1847 1176.14 50 245
Irwin 157 1664.37 1 23
Jackson 1000 1338.69 13 95
Jasper 135 950.77 1 11
Jeff Davis 415 2739.64 7 22
Jefferson 460 3003.98 7 54
Jenkins 235 2740.21 24 44
Johnson 232 2401.41 11 44
Jones 282 986.32 3 27
Lamar 252 1302.53 10 29
Lanier 210 2028.79 4 14
Laurens 785 1659.76 6 64
Lee 526 1755.03 22 84
Liberty 659 1064.55 3 56
Lincoln 130 1600 4 18
Long 114 572.43 1 4
Lowndes 3032 2572.15 34 139
Lumpkin 316 934.86 6 52
Macon 175 1347.4 10 39
Madison 368 1219.47 5 42
Marion 145 1748.46 4 15
McDuffie 306 1416.86 10 48
McIntosh 164 1125.83 2 12
Meriwether 367 1745.96 6 47
Miller 132 2290.08 0 7
Mitchell 633 2869.97 41 123
Monroe 440 1586.9 25 58
Montgomery 143 1550.3 1 16
Morgan 236 1233.15 0 13
Murray 556 1380.99 2 33
Muscogee 4455 2324.84 89 473
Newton 1688 1502.39 37 193
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15318 0 85 404
Oconee 413 989.53 15 43
Oglethorpe 198 1299.21 7 27
Paulding 1538 891.38 21 122
Peach 351 1282.19 12 63
Pickens 335 999.11 5 31
Pierce 386 1974.93 6 41
Pike 198 1049.84 4 18
Polk 714 1642.06 11 36
Pulaski 90 826.22 2 11
Putnam 393 1795.75 17 43
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 200 1177.44 3 32
Randolph 266 3938.41 26 41
Richmond 3921 1938.79 87 386
Rockdale 1221 1285.8 16 167
Schley 56 1061.61 1 8
Screven 182 1309.35 9 27
Seminole 170 2088.45 4 16
Spalding 884 1279.12 40 118
Stephens 579 2199.18 11 69
Stewart 253 4127.92 5 50
Sumter 741 2520.49 56 173
Talbot 129 2094.84 3 19
Taliaferro 12 735.29 0 1
Tattnall 458 1802.37 1 33
Taylor 78 980.15 2 14
Telfair 263 1681.16 7 24
Terrell 296 3495.93 30 67
Thomas 1035 2329.45 40 129
Tift 1287 3152.09 35 172
Toombs 677 2508.99 7 54
Towns 120 997.17 1 17
Treutlen 104 1522.92 3 15
Troup 2213 3142.84 66 246
Turner 237 2934.62 18 38
Twiggs 102 1261.44 3 23
Union 238 939.41 6 41
Unknown 2545 0 10 89
Upson 494 1879.97 46 56
Walker 617 886.37 16 29
Walton 1020 1064.56 37 113
Ware 1097 3059.72 24 107
Warren 60 1151.63 1 20
Washington 449 2211.6 2 29
Wayne 696 2322.01 7 51
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 85 1074.72 1 3
White 314 988.73 5 53
Whitfield 3313 3165.13 28 160
Wilcox 173 1968.15 18 37
Wilkes 182 1817.46 3 22
Wilkinson 199 2231.19 10 36
Worth 436 2164.63 23 71
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,927,048 (1,695,224 reported molecular tests; 231,824 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 201,713* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,984 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

