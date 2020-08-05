WRPD: 1 hospitalized after being stabbed at convenience store

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen Wednesday night.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says it happened just before 5:30, and that the preliminary investigation revealed the person was stabbed at PK Food Mart, located at 99 Wellborn Road.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

One person is in custody, but WRPD is not providing any further information at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating. Call Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

