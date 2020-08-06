Macon-Bibb County giving away free masks to the public and employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County will be giving away free masks to the public and county employees.

According to news release from the county, starting Monday, August 10th, the county will give away nearly 10,000 trifold sugical masks at different recreation centers throughout the county. The masks will be free and available to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each person will get up to 10 masks. Here’s a list of locations where the masks will be given away:

Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center (132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive)

Theron Ussery Recreation Center (815 North Macon Park Drive)

Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center (3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard)

Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard Street)

Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Drive)

Freedom Park (3301 Roff Avenue)

L.H. Williams Recreation Center (325 Pursley Street)

Memorial Gym (763 Long Street)

Gilead/Bloomfield Recreation Center (1931 Rocky Creek Road)

South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Road)

“COVID-19 has impacted us all in different ways, but we can all work together to help slow its spread,” said Robert Walker, Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department Director.

“Our facilities and our staff are at the center of our neighborhoods and community, and this mask distribution gives us a chance to support people, protect their health, and slow the virus’ spread,” said Walker.

“We all need to do our part to protect Middle Georgia, and that includes wearing a mask when around people,” said Spencer Hawkins, Macon-Bibb County’s Emergency Management Agency Director. “We are joining efforts by local organizations like the Health Department and United Way to make as many people as possible in Macon-Bibb have the supplies they need to stay safe…and keep others safe,” said Hawkins.

In addition to the masks being provided to the public, each Macon-Bibb County employee will get two reusable cloth masks. The county news release says, employees at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and the Macon-Bibb County Public Works Department were the first ones to get the cloth masks.