Update: Twiggs County teenager found

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
14
Photo Courtesy: Twiggs County Sheriff's Office
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE: According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, the missing teen has been located.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a teenage girl that Sheriff’s Investigators say ran away.

Investigators are looking for 15 year old Hallie Marshall. According to a release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall was last seen at 9:30 Wednesday night.

She is 5’9″ and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jogging pants and Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can help, call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at (478)945-3357.

 

