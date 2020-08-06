|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District 2020-2021 school year will begin in about a month, so today the school district kicked off the new year with a virtual convocation.
The theme for the event was ‘Mission First, People Always 2.0.’ Politics, Black Lives Matter, and unemployment were among the topics discussed.
Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones, the keynote speaker, shared his vision for the school year and announced the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Dr. Eric Fuller.
According to Dr. Jones, Dr. Fuller exemplifies the districts mission and theme of the convocation.
To watch the full BCSD Convocation click here.