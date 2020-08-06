Bibb deputies say woman tried to cash stolen, altered $9,000 check

Deputies arrest 33-year-old Katherine Redman after responding to Cadence Bank on Forsyth Road, Wednesday.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is facing theft and forgery charges after deputies say she tried to cash a stolen and altered check.

Deputies arrest 33-year-old Katherine Redman after responding to Cadence Bank on Forsyth Road, Wednesday.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, Redman tried to cash a check that was reported stolen from a veterinarian’s office mailbox. Deputies says Redman altered the check to the amount of $9,659.50.

Bank employees contacted the business owner and the Sheriff’s Office. Redman was taken in for questioning and later arrested.

She is charged with Forgery, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony, and Negotiating Checks- Knowing Information is in Error or Fictitious.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb County giving away free masks to the public and employees
Next articleMan starts house fire after dispute over $5.00
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.