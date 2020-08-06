Bibb deputies say woman tried to cash stolen, altered $9,000 check

Isaias is forecast to be a 1 for the Bahamas on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause, across the northern Caribbean into Friday and the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is facing theft and forgery charges after deputies say she tried to cash a stolen and altered check.
Deputies arrest 33-year-old Katherine Redman after responding to Cadence Bank on Forsyth Road, Wednesday.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, Redman tried to cash a check that was reported stolen from a veterinarian’s office mailbox. Deputies says Redman altered the check to the amount of $9,659.50.
Bank employees contacted the business owner and the Sheriff’s Office. Redman was taken in for questioning and later arrested.
She is charged with Forgery, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony, and Negotiating Checks- Knowing Information is in Error or Fictitious.
