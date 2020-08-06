GHSA cancels football scrimmages

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Big news coming from the GHSA Thursday afternoon. Executive Director Robin Hines announced football scrimmages have been canceled.
Usually, scrimmages are played two weeks before the regular season is scheduled to start. This season, scrimmages were set for August 21 and August 28.
As of right now, the high school football regular-season schedule is expected to start the week of September 4.
Also, the GHSA moved competitive cheerleading to winter and one-act play to spring.