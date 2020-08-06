Houston County man charged with child molestation of runaway girl

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man is facing charges after deputies say he picked up an 11-year-old girl and molested her.

Sixty-year-old James Wilson is facing several charges including aggravated sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.

Deputies say on July 20th, Wilson was driving in the Dunbar Road neighborhood when he picked up an 11-year-old runway girl. Deputies say Wilson took the girl to an unknown area for several hours and molested her. He later dropped her off at Target where law enforcement found her.

Deputies arrested Wilson on Wednesday.

He’s now in the Houston County Jail.

