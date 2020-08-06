|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday was the first day of school for Houston County students.
Mossy Creek Middle School Principal, Andy Gentry, says out of almost 800 students less than 200 selected virtual learning. Gentry says all staff will be available for virtual learning students whenever they need help.
“If a kid is struggling in one of the distance learning classes, and a teacher doesn’t have the answer, then they will go to a teacher who is here face to face,” said Gentry.
School protocols, procedure, and routines are a lot slower due to COVID-19. Gentry says he and administrators will have to put in extra time to restructure some of the school’s protocols, to prevent catching or spreading the virus.
“We’ve had some families that have had people tested for covid we’ve had a couple of staff members test for COVID,” said the principal.
According to Gentry, anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 has been reported. He says for now, teachers will give students a health check each day. If students get sick, they’ll be taken to a separate triage room to be evaluated by the school’s nurse. The nurse will then decide the next step.
All Mossy Middle school staff and students are required to wear a mask.