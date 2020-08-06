Local business owners discuss COVID impact during National Black Business Month

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —August is National Black Business Month. A time to celebrate the importance of African-American businesses to the black community and beyond.
So how black business doing during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Master Barber Jeremy Webb, says he opened up his full service mobile barbershop three years ago. He says when COVID-19 shut businesses down, the support of his black customers kept his business alive.
“Small business is important because that’s how most of us survive is by small business so its very important to support,” Jeremy Webb, Owner of Webb’s Mobile Barber.
For Webb’s mobile barbershop, business actually increased during the pandemic. But the owner of ‘A Brookhaven Lounge’ in Macon, Darren Ford, says he wasn’t as fortunate. After opening in February, mandates forced the lounge to close for three weeks.
“Business is different. Obviously I see the difference in the numbers post COVID versus pre COVID,” said Ford.
Now that the lounge is reopened, Ford believes his business will recover.
Publisher Alex Habersham of the Macon Black Pages, stays connected to local black business owners and consumers.
“African American Consumers in Central Georgia spend 3.5 billion dollars a year,” said Habersham.
Habersham advises businesses to stay competitive by providing great customer service. He says the key for businesses to survive is community support, especially in a pandemic.
“Educationally, socially, spiritually, and politically,” said Habersham.