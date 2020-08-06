Man starts house fire after dispute over $5.00

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Shakeem Grant turned himself in to the Monroe County Jail after starting a house fire over missing money.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a domestic dispute and house fire on Rumble Road Wednesday evening.

Residents at the home say that Grant had been upset about $5 that were missing earlier in the day. Grant was asked to leave the home, but instead instigated a fight outside according to witnesses. Later in the evening residents say fireworks could be heard firing off at the front of the home.

Grant had left the home by the time deputies arrived, however, he turned himself in to authorities.

Grant is facing multiple charges including 6 counts of aggravated assault, and arson in the first degree.