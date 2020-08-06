Navicent Health updates current state of COVID-19 in rural areas

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The CEO’s of both Navicent Health in Baldwin and Peach Counties met virtually Thursday, with the President of Hospitals and Clinics in Macon, to discuss the current state of COVID-19 in their areas of Middle Georgia.

CEO of Navicent Baldwin, Todd Dixon, says their virtual care program has been a great resource.

“On the virtual critical care front, that’s one of the things that has been really helpful to us here in Milledgeville,” Dixon said, “Our ICU has been full since March and continues to be, and we were are able to use virtual critical care through a platform that uses video to allow intensivists to help care for our critically ill patients.”

As of Thursday, Navicent reported 100 available ICU beds across their system. That does not include the expanded capacity from the temporary medical unit, and from the virtual ICU at Navicent Baldwin and Navicent Peach.

President of Hospitals and Clinics, Tom Oliver, says Navicent is typically close to capacity and this year is no different.

“We traditionally are near capacity for most of last year, so it’s really nothing new. We are not overrun with COVID patients, and we do have the capacity. We are working with the hospitals in our system and the other hospitals across the state,” said Oliver.

The panel also discussed community outreach to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Medical Center of Peach County CEO, Laura Gentry, says her hospital reached out to educate undeserved communities.

“We’ve done a lot of things to work to ensure to address the disparities of care,” Gentry said, “One of the things we’ve done, we’ve worked with our Hispanic media to educate our Spanish community about COVID and we’ve also worked without business partners to make sure that we’ve provided education to them as well that’s easy to understand to try to limit the disparities.”

Navicent says they continue to research for more ways to treat COVID patients, and reassure patients they’re working to provide the best care possible.