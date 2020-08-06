New campaign begins to educate teens on illegal gun possession

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new public service campaign “Armed with Knowledge,” is aimed at educating teens in Middle Georgia on the consequences of illegal gun possession.
The initiative that began Wednesday, was created by the Peyton Anderson Foundation, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Defenders of the Middle District of Georgia, Bibb County School District, and Bibb County Sheriff’s office.
The campaign features a youth-oriented short film based in Macon.
United States Attorney of the Middle District of Georgia, Charlie Peeler, says the video depicts the story of a preteen facing life-altering decisions that lead to prison for illegal firearm possession.
“We see every day in our professional lives how young people’s lives can truly be ruining by making that decision by picking up a weapon,” Peeler said. “We wanted to do something about it. The hope is to show the video to our youth.”
