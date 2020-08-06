New signs unveiled in Macon in hopes to help tourism

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two new “Beautiful Tobesofkee Parkway” signs were unveiled Thursday.
It was a collective effort from Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen, and representatives from the Facilities Management and Engineering Department.
The first sign is at the intersection of Highway 74 and Northwest Point Drive near the Macon-Bibb and Monroe County border. The second sign is on Mercer University Drive near I-475.
Allen says the new signs will help visitors get to Lake Tobesofkee, when they visit Macon.
“There were a lot of people involved for us to get what we wanted, we have Tobesofkee Parkway, and it’s still Thomaston Road, and everyone still has the address on Thomaston Road,” Allen said. “But the bottom line is that we got it taken care of and people now coming into Macon will know how to get to Tobesofkee.”
He says they’re hoping to add more features and amenities in the future to boost tourism.